New US program seeks to curb adversarial access to Americans’ data
The U.S. is moving to better curtail China, Russia, Iran, and other nation-state adversaries' utilization of commercial backdoors to pilfer Americans' highly sensitive data with the new Data Security Program, which took effect on Tuesday, Cybernews reports.
Such a program, which will be spearheaded by the Justice Department's National Security Division, will bolster protections for Americans' biometric, genomic, financial, health, and geolocation information by imposing restrictions not only on foreign governments but also on the organizations they own or are under their jurisdiction. Despite only having a limited scope over the next three months, the Data Security Program was noted by the Justice Department to be updated with additional measures in the coming months. While the NSD has already provided extensive guidelines to ensure adherence to the program, officials have deferred "certain affirmative due-diligence obligations" until October amid ongoing work on an initial list of high-risk foreign individuals or entities.
