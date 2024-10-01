New technique using quantum technology promises enhanced cloud security

Researchers at MIT have developed a quantum security protocol to protect deep-learning computations on cloud servers, TechExplorist reports.

The protocol uses quantum properties of light, making it impossible for attackers to intercept or copy data undetected due to the no-cloning principle. The system has the server use laser light to encode deep neural network weights into an optical field, allowing clients to process data without exposing it to the server.

"Instead of measuring all the incoming light from the server, the client only measures the light necessary to run the deep neural network and feeds the result into the next layer. Then, the client returns the residual light to the server for security checks," said Kfir Sulimany, an MIT post doctorate working in the Research Laboratory for Electronics. Tests showed 96% accuracy in computations with strong security. Leaked information during client operations would account for only less than 10% of what threat actors require to retrieve hidden data, and a malicious server would only be able to access 1% of information required to exfiltrate the client's data, according to the researchers.