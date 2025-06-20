Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

New Silver Fox APT attacks set sights on healthcare, public sector

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

GBHackers News reports that healthcare delivery entities and public sector organizations have been targeted by Chinese advanced persistent threat operation Silver Fox, also known as Void Arachne, with malware attacks involving trojanized Philips DICOM Viewer software.

Intrusions commenced with spear-phishing lures delivering the malicious iteration of Philips DICOM Viewer as an initial-stage dropper, the execution of which prompts the eventual retrieval of encrypted configuration files and image file-spoofing payloads containing the TrueSightKiller driver, according to a Picus Security analysis. After terminating antivirus processes with the TrueSightKiller driver and scheduling tasks, Silver RAT proceeds with the delivery of additional payloads, including the ValleyRAT trojan, a cryptocurrency mining malware, and a keylogger, said Picus Security researchers. Such a threat should prompt EDR and XDR tool implementation, PowerShell logging activation, and software installation restrictions. Organizations have also been advised to adopt least privilege access, network segmentation, and behavioral monitoring mechanisms to better defend their networks.

Related

Counterfeit Minecraft mods deliver malware

Security Affairs reports that malicious cheat tool-impersonating Java or .NET stealers spread through the Stargazers distribution-as-a-service network have been compromising Minecraft players with multi-stage malware since March.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Dictionary AttackDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingGoogle HackingPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds