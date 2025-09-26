AI/ML, Vulnerability Management

New Salesforce AI agent vulnerability enables data compromise

Salesforce mobile app login page is seen on an iPhone.

(Adobe Stock)

Autonomous artificial intelligence agent platform for customer relationship management Salesforce Agentforce has been impacted by the critical ForcedLeak vulnerability, which could have been exploited to expose private CRM data via indirect prompt injections, according to HackRead.

Threat actors could target AgentForce's often-activated Web-to-Lead functionality to inject nefarious code in a large input field that would force the exfiltration of CRM data, including email addresses, sales pipeline information, and historical records, to an external server, a report from Noma Security showed.

Data compromise could also be facilitated by the abuse of systems' outdated Content Security Policy. Fixes for the issue were promptly issued following disclosure by Noma researchers, with Salesforce urging the immediate implementation of Trusted URLs for Agentforce and Einstein AI, as well as the auditing of available lead information.

Additional safeguards have also been advised by Black Duck Senior Cybersecurity Solution Architect Chrissa Constantine.

"It's advisable to secure the systems around the AI agents in use, which include APIs, forms, and middleware, so that prompt injection is harder to exploit and less harmful if it succeeds," Constantine added.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassembly

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds