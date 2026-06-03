WP Engine adds bot management to Global Edge Security

As reported by Silicon Angle, WP Engine Inc. has enhanced its Global Edge Security service with the addition of bot management capabilities, aiming to help website operators better manage the increasing volume of automated and AI-driven traffic.

The new bot management features, integrated with Cloudflare Inc., allow website teams to create and implement rules for blocking or permitting bot traffic based on factors such as region, category, or behavior. This addresses a growing challenge for site owners, as automated systems like AI agents and scrapers now constitute a significant portion of web requests. WP Engine reported mitigating over 75 billion bot requests last year, with 76% of customer site visits originating from unverified sources. The Global Edge Security service already includes a managed web application firewall, DDoS protection, and a content delivery network. The new controls can be activated immediately after configuration, and an "Under Attack" mode offers a simplified way to tighten defenses during traffic spikes.

These features are particularly beneficial for digital agencies managing multiple client sites and e-commerce businesses needing to block inventory-hoarding bots without impacting legitimate customer traffic. The partnership with Cloudflare, which operates a vast web traffic filtering network, enables the distinction between helpful crawlers and malicious bots without compromising performance or increasing operational complexity.