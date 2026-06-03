Cisco Cloud Control AI defense suite aims to counter Mythos-level threats

As outlined in Tech Radar, Cisco has launched its Cloud Control AI defense suite, urging businesses to prepare for sophisticated cyberattacks by deploying their own AI agents. This initiative comes in response to the growing threat posed by advanced AI models like Anthropic's Mythos.

Cisco's new Cloud Control suite enables businesses to create AI agents designed to monitor systems and block potential exploitation attempts. DJ Sampath, senior vice president at Cisco, emphasized the need for machine-scale operations in cybersecurity, stating that human-scale defenses are no longer sufficient. The platform will also feature a marketplace integrating coding tools such as OpenAI's Codex, allowing users to build these AI agents. This marketplace is slated for release in the second half of the year, with Cisco planning to take a share of sales.

The development follows the emergence of AI models like Mythos, which has demonstrated the ability to identify and exploit long-standing vulnerabilities in secure systems, highlighting the escalating arms race in cybersecurity.