New Radar by Red Sift help address email, domain vulnerabilities

Cloud email security company Red Sift has introduced Red Sift Radar, an AI-powered assistant designed to detect and fix misconfigurations across email systems, domains, and internet-facing assets, SiliconAngle reports.

Utilizing a large language model interface, the tool translates complex cybersecurity issues into user-friendly, natural language conversations for both technical and nontechnical users, enabling teams to identify vulnerabilities and proactively address them, even without possessing extensive training or expertise. The tool integrates domain-specific intelligence and large-scale data to provide real-time insights, preventing configuration errors and phishing threats.

Red Sift Radar works alongside OnDMARC, making it the first LLM assistant to be embedded in an automated email security application, leading to stronger email environment defenses against phishing and similar threats. "The automation, intelligence and precision we’ve achieved with Red Sift Radar represents a major leap forward," said Red Sift co-founder and CEO Rahul Powar. "We’re already building on this momentum by integrating more data, tooling and expert playbooks to help security teams optimize their operations, streamline processes and address misconfigurations and exposures."