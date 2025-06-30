Threat Intelligence

New Mustang Panda cyberespionage campaign sets sights on Tibet

Attacks spreading the PUBLOAD and Pubshell payloads have been deployed by Chinese advanced persistent threat operation Mustang Panda, also known as Hive0154, as part of a new cyberespionage campaign against Tibet discovered earlier this month, reports The Hacker News.

Mustang Panda distributed phishing emails with Tibet-themed lures that included a malicious archive with a document-spoofing executable, which launches the Claimloader DLL delivering the PUBLOAD loader that retrieves Pubshell, according to an analysis from IBM X-Force. Pubshell uses a reverse shell to enable immediate machine infiltration. Such findings come weeks after another IBM X-Force report detailed Hive0154 spear-phishing attacks against government, diplomatic, and military organizations in the U.S., Pakistan, Taiwan, and the Philippines between late 2024 and early 2025. "China-aligned groups like Hive0154 will continue to refine their large malware arsenal and retain a focus on East Asia-based organizations in the private and public sectors," said IBM X-Force researchers.

