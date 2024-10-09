New fraud intelligence unveiled by Trulioo

SiliconAngle reports that Trulioo, an identity verification startup, has unveiled its new Fraud Intelligence capability that consolidates risk indicators and consortium information, along with real-time signal monitoring, to facilitate improved defenses against synthetic and third-party fraud across over 195 countries.

Aside from being integrated with the firm's Identity Document Verification, Know Your Customer data checks, and Watchlist Screening, Trulioo Fraud Intelligence generates accurate fraud risk scores for organizations through predictive risk intelligence, machine learning, and industry models, according to the company. "The fragmented fraud prevention market forces businesses to rely on multiple point solutions to verify identities and monitor risk across regions. Trulioo Fraud Intelligence eliminates that burden. Large enterprises serving millions of customers can avoid complex, costly integrations by harnessing a unified, global capability that fights fraud during onboarding and beyond," said Trulioo Senior Vice President of Fraud and Risk David Liu.