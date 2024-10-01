Identity-First IR solution by Silverfort launches

Unified identity security firm Silverfort has introduced its Identity-First incident response solution designed to improve attack remediation by shifting focus to compromised accounts rather than traditional methods of starting with infected machines or network traffic, reports SiliconAngle.

The solution uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and freeze compromised identities, preventing further spread within a network. It integrates seamlessly with existing security tools, automating the process of detecting compromised accounts, and providing real-time protection and forensic data. The service is deployable within 12 hours for organizations with up to 50,000 users and supports both on-premises and cloud environments. Key features include multifactor authentication triggers and comprehensive monitoring of authentication attempts. "In today’s rapidly changing threat landscape and sophisticated AI-backed threat actors, security teams can’t afford to be hunting for an anomaly when potential attacks occur, or systems go down,” noted Silverfort Chief Strategy Officer Ron Rasin. “While there’s an established IR playbook to handle malware and network aspects of cyberattacks, the identity aspect is still a challenge.”