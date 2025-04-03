Threat Intelligence

Cryptocurrency heist spoils peak in Q1, report finds

More than $1.67 billion worth of cryptocurrency has been exfiltrated across nearly 200 heists between January and March, which is not only 303% higher than the fourth quarter but also the highest amount of pilfered digital assets on record, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Most of the increase in stolen crypto assets last quarter was fueled by the massive Bybit attack in late February that resulted in the loss of over $1.4 billion, with intrusions against Phemex, 0xInfini, MIM Spell, and zklend recording the next highest losses, according to an analysis from blockchain security firm CertiK. Threat actors who sought to compromise cryptocurrencies and blockchains mostly targeted Ethereum, followed by the Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, and Tron, while wallet compromise was the most impactful attack vector despite only being leveraged in three crypto-targeted intrusions. Such findings should prompt blockchain firms to be more proactive in their security, said CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu.

