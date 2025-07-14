Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

New Defense strategy combating Chinese threats against US critical infrastructure mulled

The U.S. Defense Department would be mandated to develop a strategy against Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks against the country's critical infrastructure under new legislation proposed by the Senate Armed Services Committee that would be part of the annual defense policy bill, reports DefenseScoop.

The Senate committee's proposed provision seeks to determine more effective deterrence against China's Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon operations, which have infiltrated U.S. critical infrastructure organizations, according to a senior congressional official. Such a development comes after Katie Sutton, Trump's nominee to become the Defense Department's top cyber policy official, was grilled by lawmakers, including Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, regarding cyber deterrence. Sutton affirmed her commitment to not only examining the country's cyber toolkit but also restoring deterrence. "One of my core goals as ASD Cyber Policy will be to ensure the Department has the offensive and defensive capabilities and resources necessary to credibly deter adversaries from targeting the United States," wrote Sutton.

