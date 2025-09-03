The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Nicholas Andersen as its executive assistant director of cybersecurity, replacing Chris Butera, who has been assigned as acting deputy executive assistant director, according to CyberScoop. After serving as principal deputy assistant secretary for the Energy Department's Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response division during the first Trump administration, Andersen has worked as president and chief operating officer at cybersecurity firm Invictus International Consulting. "Having led organizations in both the public and private sectors, I deeply appreciate the vital role a robust cyber defense agency plays in securing our nation's critical infrastructure. My career has been dedicated to defending America, and I look forward to continuing that mission at CISA," said Andersen. Such an appointment was noted by Acting CISA Director Madhu Gottumukkala, who noted the advantages of Andersen's business, government, and technology experience in strengthening the agency's relationship with critical infrastructure partners.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Leadership
New CISA executive assistant director of cybersecurity named
(Adobe Stock)
