Supply chain, Governance, Risk and Compliance

New CISA tool seeks to bolster software acquisition security

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Infosecurity Magazine reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is moving to improve cybersecurity practices in the software procurement process with its new free Software Acquisition Guide: Supplier Response Web Tool. IT leaders, procurement officers, and software providers could leverage the tool which expands on the agency's Software Acquisition Guide for Government Enterprise Consumers: Software Assurance in the Cyber-Supply Chain Risk Management Lifecycle to ensure adherence to secure-by-design and secure-by-default principles, according to CISA. Aside from including sections tailored to the input of its users and emphasizing relevant and contextualized queries, such a tool also produces summaries usable by information security leaders, as well as enables stronger due diligence amid the increasing prevalence of software vulnerabilities. "This tool demonstrates CISA's commitment to offering practical, free solutions for smarter, more secure software procurement. Transforming the Software Acquisition Guide into an interactive format simplifies integrating cybersecurity into every step of procurement," said CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds