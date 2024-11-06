Network Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, AI/ML

New Army Cyber Command AI tool shows promise in bolstering Pentagon network defenses

(Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase/DoD)

Army Cyber Command's artificial intelligence tool Panoptic Junction was noted by Cyber Command Executive Director Morgan Adamski to have exhibited promise in bolstering threat intelligence analysis and malicious cyber activity detection throughout its pilot testing period that commenced in April, DefenseScoop reports.

Aside from enabling simultaneous network risk evaluations and threat intelligence delivery, Panopticon Junction has also allowed architecture-specific security assessments, said Adamski at this year's CyberTalks.

"It's increased efficiencies in operations and maintenance. It's improved our ability to identify risk and detect adversary activity. It's … provided real-time hardening recommendations and improved the technical ability of our force," noted Adamski, who also noted possible expanded use for the AI tool.

Such a development comes as the Cyber Command works on strengthening its Cyber National Mission Force's AI Task Force. "We are building that team as quickly as possible, and we're also partnering with [federally funded research-and-development centers], research labs, private sector. So we're looking to augment that technical talent as quickly as possible," Adamski said.

