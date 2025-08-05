Infiltration of the radiology practice's network from January 20 to 25 allowed threat actors to compromise Washingtonians' names, birthdates, phone numbers, addresses, Social Security numbers, government ID numbers, driver's license numbers, health insurance details, diagnosis and treatment data, and financial and banking information, among others, said Northwest Radiologists in a filing with the Office of the Washington State Attorney General. Northwest Radiologists, which also has operations in Alaska, has noted the implementation of more stringent cybersecurity measures but has not detailed whether other states had been impacted by the attack. Additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion remain uncertain. While ransomware may have disrupted Northwest Radiologists' network, no ransomware group has yet to claim responsibility for the incident.
Nearly 350K Washingtonians hit by Northwest Radiologists breach
Washington-based Northwest Radiologists has confirmed that information from 348,118 state residents had been exfiltrated following a January data breach, reports SecurityWeek.
Infiltration of the radiology practice's network from January 20 to 25 allowed threat actors to compromise Washingtonians' names, birthdates, phone numbers, addresses, Social Security numbers, government ID numbers, driver's license numbers, health insurance details, diagnosis and treatment data, and financial and banking information, among others, said Northwest Radiologists in a filing with the Office of the Washington State Attorney General. Northwest Radiologists, which also has operations in Alaska, has noted the implementation of more stringent cybersecurity measures but has not detailed whether other states had been impacted by the attack. Additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion remain uncertain. While ransomware may have disrupted Northwest Radiologists' network, no ransomware group has yet to claim responsibility for the incident.
