Breach, Business continuity

US data breach recovery costs break records

U.S. companies spent $10.22 million on average for data breach recovery this year, which is the highest on record, as global average breach costs declined for the first time in half a decade to $4.44 million amid accelerated investigations, according to CyberScoop.

Mounting data breach recovery expenses in the U.S. have been fueled by steeper regulatory fines and rising detection and escalation costs, findings from IBM's annual Cost of a Data Breach Report revealed. Healthcare continued to have the highest average breach recovery spending at $7.42 million, followed by the financial, industrial, energy, and technology industries. Moreover, cyberattacks and other illicit activities were linked to more than half of data breaches, while phishing was the most prevalent initial access vector. Additional findings revealed that only 241 days have been spent on average between breach discovery and containment, which is the lowest in nine years. "Faster detection is proving to be one of the most effective ways to reduce breach costs across the board," said IBM X-Force Global Partner and Head Troy Bettencourt.

Related

IVF clinic's breach hits sensitive medical records

Genea, Australia's third-largest IVF provider, has confirmed that sensitive patient data compromised in a February cyberattack has been published on the dark web, including medical histories, personal identifiers, and Medicare details, reports ABC News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds