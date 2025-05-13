Multiple Apple software defects addressed

More than 40 security flaws have been patched by Apple as part of the macOS Sequoia 15.5 update, many of which could be exploited to obtain sensitive data access, GBHackers News reports.
Included among such flaws were the information disclosure issue in the TCC framework, tracked as CVE-2025-31250; the out-of-bounds read defect in the CoreGraphics subsystem, tracked as CVE-2025-31209; the cache management bug in the Notes app, tracked as CVE-2025-31256; the StoreKit vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-31242; and the location privacy issue in the Weather app, tracked as CVE-2025-31220. Apple also remediated high-severity kernel-level flaws including the double-free issue in Audio subsystems, tracked as CVE-2025-31235, and more than half a dozen memory corruption vulnerabilities in WebKit, including CVE-2025-24213. Fixes have also been released for vulnerabilities impacting the quarantine system, RemoteViewServices, NetworkExtension, and the Sandbox subsystem. Organizations have been urged to immediately apply the new software version amid increasingly prevalent macOS security threats.
