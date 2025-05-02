Among the newly revealed victims are Italian journalist Cyrus Pellegrino and Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek, both of whom received Apple's threat notifications this week. Pellegrino, whose editor was previously hit by Paragon spyware after exposing fascist ties in Italys ruling party, suggested possible links to earlier WhatsApp-detected Paragon intrusions. Apples notification stated it had high confidence that the targeting was due to the victims identity or work. In response, Pellegrino recounted silencing his home, placing his phone in a microwave, and describing spyware as giving attackers full access to victims data. Apple, which has issued similar alerts since 2021, confirmed in an April 23 post that over 150 countries have been affected, though it refrained from naming culprits. Vlaardingerbroek dismissed the attempt as intimidation, saying that it wont work.
Apple issues global spyware threat notifications
The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, reports that Apple has alerted users in 100 countries that their devices were targeted by sophisticated spyware, part of a global wave of mercenary surveillance attacks.
Among the newly revealed victims are Italian journalist Cyrus Pellegrino and Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek, both of whom received Apple's threat notifications this week. Pellegrino, whose editor was previously hit by Paragon spyware after exposing fascist ties in Italys ruling party, suggested possible links to earlier WhatsApp-detected Paragon intrusions. Apples notification stated it had high confidence that the targeting was due to the victims identity or work. In response, Pellegrino recounted silencing his home, placing his phone in a microwave, and describing spyware as giving attackers full access to victims data. Apple, which has issued similar alerts since 2021, confirmed in an April 23 post that over 150 countries have been affected, though it refrained from naming culprits. Vlaardingerbroek dismissed the attempt as intimidation, saying that it wont work.
