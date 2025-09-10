Multi-ransomware gang admin indicted by US

Ukrainian hacker Volodymyr Viktorovich Tymoshchuk, also known as Boba, deadforz, farnetwork, and msfv, has been charged by the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly leading the MegaCortex, LockerGoga, and Nefilim ransomware gangs between 2019 and 2021, reports BleepingComputer. After launching mostly averted MegaCortex and LockerGoga ransomware intrusions against over 250 organizations worldwide from July 2019 to June 2020, Tymoshchuk who was previously associated with the Karma, JSWORM, Nemty, and Nokoyawa ransomware operations led the Nefilim ransomware group from July 2020 to October 2021, according to the Justice Department. Up to $11 million in bounties will be given by the State Department's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for any information leading to the discovery, arrest, or conviction of Tymoshchuk and his co-conspirators. "Tymoshchuk is a serial ransomware criminal who targeted blue-chip American companies, health care institutions, and large foreign industrial firms, and threatened to leak their sensitive data online if they refused to pay," noted U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. Such a development comes months after the extradition of Nefilim ransomware affiliate Artem Aleksandrovych Stryzhak from Spain.
