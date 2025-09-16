Mounting downloads of AI-based Villager pentesting tool raise threat worries

Artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks could potentially be launched using Chinese AI firm Cyberspike's new Villager penetration testing tool, which has already been downloaded almost 11,000 times on the Python Package Index repository, according to The Hacker News

Cyberspike's Villager framework which harnesses over 4,000 AI system prompts for exploit generation and automatically establishes isolated Kali Linux containers for penetration testing and network scanning significantly reduces the difficulties associated with facilitating advanced cyberattacks, a report from Straiker researchers showed.

"Increased frequency and speed of automated reconnaissance, exploitation attempts, and follow-on activity could raise detection and response burdens across the enterprise," said researchers, who noted that Cyberspike previously offered a red teaming offering with the AsyncRAT trojan.

Such findings follow a Check Point Research report detailing the usage of the HexStrike AI pentesting tool to abuse software vulnerabilities.

"Exploitation can be parallelized at scale, with agents scanning thousands of IPs simultaneously. Decision-making becomes adaptive; failed exploit attempts can be automatically retried with variations until successful, increasing the overall exploitation yield," said Check Point Research.