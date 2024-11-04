Most California court online services disrupted by cyberattack

Almost all digital services at California's San Joaquin County Superior Court have been inoperable following a cyberattack last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from taking down all phone and fax services, the attack has also disrupted the court's e-filing platform, websites with juror reporting instructions, and credit card payment processing system, according to court officials. While immediate action has been taken to disconnect the court's systems from the internet upon discovery of the intrusion, officials remain uncertain as to when impacted systems would be restored. Such a development follows a string of cyberattacks against government entities across California, including a ransomware intrusion against the Los Angeles County Superior Court system in July, a phishing incident against Los Angeles County in February, and the breach of California Statewide Automated Welfare System between March 2023 and February 2024, as well as an earlier LockBit ransomware attack against HACLA last March.