Breach, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security

More than 263K hit by Esse Health cyberattack

Missouri healthcare provider Esse Health had information from 263,601 people compromised following an April cyberattack that impacted its phone systems and electronic medical records, Security Affairs reports.

Infiltration of the health provider systems, identified on April 21, allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' names, medical details, insurance information, and Social Security numbers, said Esse Health in a breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. While Esse Health noted that its EMR system had not been accessed as a result of the intrusion, additional details regarding the nature of the incident were not provided. All individuals affected by the breach have been given complimentary identity protection despite the lack of evidence suggesting any data misuse. "As a precaution, it is always good practice to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors," Esse Health said.

