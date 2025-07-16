More than 160K impacted by Next Level Finance Partners breach

Next Level Finance Partners, a debt settlement company in Pennsylvania doing business as Century Support Services, had information from more than 160,000 people, or over half of its clients, pilfered following the compromise of its systems in a November cyberattack, which has not yet been claimed by any known ransomware operation, SecurityWeek reports.
Attackers were able to exfiltrate 160,759 individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, state ID numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, financial account details, medical and health insurance information, and digital signatures as a result of the data breach, said Century Support Services in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Details regarding the stolen information had been shared by Century Support Services in late May. All individuals whose data had been exposed due to the attack have been given complimentary identity theft protection and credit monitoring services for a year.
