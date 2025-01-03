Government Regulations, IoT, Supply chain

More stringent drone regulations proposed

Chinese drones a growing risk to US’s critical infrastructure, Feds warn

Mounting Chinese and Russian cybersecurity threats against U.S. national security have prompted the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security to propose a new rule that would better secure drone technology and supply chain from the potential compromise of the adversarial nations, reports ABC News.

Such a rule, which is open for public comments until Mar. 4, would not only limit but also potentially prohibit the sales of Chinese-made drones, which account for most of the unmanned aerial vehicle market in the U.S. "Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security. This [rule making notice] is an essential step in protecting the United States from vulnerabilities posed by foreign entities," noted Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The development comes just months after the BIS introduced a rule prohibiting the inclusion of Chinese-made software and components in vehicles sold in the U.S.

Related

Unregistered data brokers flagged by Texas

Texas has alerted half a dozen companies — including Affinity Solutions, Fifty Technology, HubSpot Inc., LoopMe Limited, Spectrum Mailing Lists, and ZenLeads Inc. — to immediately register to the state's data broker registries to avoid daily fines of at least $100 for each day that they are unregistered, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds