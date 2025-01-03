More stringent drone regulations proposed

Mounting Chinese and Russian cybersecurity threats against U.S. national security have prompted the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security to propose a new rule that would better secure drone technology and supply chain from the potential compromise of the adversarial nations, reports ABC News.

Such a rule, which is open for public comments until Mar. 4, would not only limit but also potentially prohibit the sales of Chinese-made drones, which account for most of the unmanned aerial vehicle market in the U.S. "Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security. This [rule making notice] is an essential step in protecting the United States from vulnerabilities posed by foreign entities," noted Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The development comes just months after the BIS introduced a rule prohibiting the inclusion of Chinese-made software and components in vehicles sold in the U.S.