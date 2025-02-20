Malware, Privacy, Data Security, Threat Intelligence

More devices affected by Pegasus spyware detected

Eleven of 18,000 mobile devices scanned by mobile threat hunting firm iVerify in December were compromised with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

With the exception of one device owned by a European government official, all of the other impacted phones belonged to business executives from Armenia, Bahrain, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and the Czech Republic, threatening the potential exposure of confidential corporate and financial details, noted the iVerify report. Additional findings revealed that numerous Pegasus spyware variants launched between 2021 and 2023 have been leveraged to infect many of the targeted devices, with iVerify co-founder Rocky Cole noting that only 50% of the newly identified Pegasus infections had been given Apple threat notifications. "The world remains totally unprepared to deal with this from a security perspective. This stuff is way more prevalent than people think," said Cole, who previously worked as an analyst for the National Security Agency.

