Additional Pegasus spyware-hit devices identified

New infections of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware have been discovered by mobile threat hunting firm iVerify across seven of 2,500 scanned iPhones, one of which belonged to an unnamed major business leader, who was in disbelief when informed about the attempted device compromise, TechCrunch reports.

Additional findings from iVerify showed the increasing prevalence of spyware exploit recycling among Chinese, Russian, and Iranian state-sponsored threat actors, with iVerify CEO Rocky Cole detailing the firm's ongoing investigation into Salt Typhoon's possible targeting of mobile spyware as part of its attacks against the global telecommunications sector after observing elevated suspicious activity from the phones of senior officials from the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, NSO Group has neither confirmed nor denied the use of its spyware on private sector executives but insisted on its exclusive sales to "vetted U.S. & Israel-allied intelligence and law enforcement agencies."