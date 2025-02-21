Phishing, Threat Intelligence

Mobile phishing attacks on the rise

Bloggers touch screen smartphone light night city, girls using in hands mobile phone closeup, online wi-fi internet, woman texting text message

(Adobe Stock)

Mobile-targeted phishing, or mishing, attacks involving more advanced social engineering tactics have significantly increased in prevalence last year, with one particular global attack campaign compromising over 600 organizations, reports SiliconAngle.

Intrusions not only entailed the mounting adoption of device-aware phishing approaches and fingerprinting techniques for greater stealthiness but also the utilization of geolocation-based redirection to facilitate localized scams, according to a report from Zimperium ZLabs researchers, who noted that mishing has become more successful amid a reduction in user URL verification and the increase in Bring Your Own Device policies. Such findings were noted by Keeper Security Vice President of Security and Architecture Patrick Tiquet to necessitate an overhaul of organizations' security strategies to adapt to the risks brought upon by hybrid and remote working arrangements. "This includes mobile threat defense, phishing-resistant MFA, clear Bring Your Own Device policies, and a strong password management strategy to mitigate credential-based attacks," Tiquet added.

Related

Global XMRig attack campaign involves trojanized game installers

Downloading the trojanized installers for the BeamNG.drive, Universe Sandbox, Garry's Mod, Plutocracy, and Dyson Sphere Program games uploaded to torrent sites in September triggers an installer screen luring targets to continue with the setup process when dropper extraction and execution occurs, according to an analysis from Kaspersky.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

DNS SpoofingDeepfakeDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds