Guide helps organizations evaluate AI in security operations centers

According to Bleeping Computer, a new guide aims to help security leaders bridge the gap between the promise of AI in security operations centers (SOCs) and the reality of its production deployment. Gartner's recent "Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2026" report indicates that AI SOC agents have reached the Peak of Inflated Expectations, with many vendors offering compelling but often oversimplified demonstrations.

The guide, developed by Prophet Security in collaboration with former Gartner analysts, addresses the high failure rate of enterprise AI projects in production, estimated between 80% and 95%. It emphasizes clarifying whether an AI SOC solution is a tool, a capability, or a new operational model. Key evaluation questions focus on the AI's ability to produce reliable verdicts in a specific environment, considering factors like identity and organizational context beyond basic telemetry. It also stresses the importance of aligning the AI's operating model with the team's workflow, ensuring human-AI parity and maintaining analyst oversight.

The guide further advises testing for long-term reliability, including adversarial robustness and adaptability to environmental changes. Practitioners highlight that AI's biggest gains come from expanded scope, enabling investigations into previously unfeasible areas, and changing detection engineering economics by absorbing false-positive overhead. The framework advocates for a human-AI hybrid model where AI handles triage and investigation, while humans govern critical actions.