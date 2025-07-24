Misconfiguration exposes millions of Swedish citizens’, companies’ records

Included in the massive dataset, which has been spread across 25 different indexes, were full legal names, personal identity numbers, birthdates, gender, and address histories, as well as deceased people's information, emigrants' foreign addresses, income tax details, debt records, property ownership details, bankruptcy histories, migration status, and other activity and event logs, according to Cybernews researchers. While further analysis of the exposed database revealed links to major Nordic business intelligence data analytics firm Risika, such Elasticsearch server which has since been taken offline was noted to have been managed by a still unknown third party. Threat actors could harness the exposed data to facilitate social engineering, phishing, and extortion schemes, as well as conduct corporate espionage activities, said researchers.
More than 100 million records belonging to Swedish individuals and organizations between 2019 and 2024 have been inadvertently leaked by an unsecured Elasticsearch server, reports Cybernews.
Included in the massive dataset, which has been spread across 25 different indexes, were full legal names, personal identity numbers, birthdates, gender, and address histories, as well as deceased people's information, emigrants' foreign addresses, income tax details, debt records, property ownership details, bankruptcy histories, migration status, and other activity and event logs, according to Cybernews researchers. While further analysis of the exposed database revealed links to major Nordic business intelligence data analytics firm Risika, such Elasticsearch server which has since been taken offline was noted to have been managed by a still unknown third party. Threat actors could harness the exposed data to facilitate social engineering, phishing, and extortion schemes, as well as conduct corporate espionage activities, said researchers.
