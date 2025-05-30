Microsoft warns imminent end of Authenticator’s password autofill feature

Microsoft has advised Authenticator app users regarding the deprecation of the app's password autofill functionality beginning in July, which should prompt usage of Microsoft Edge instead, BleepingComputer reports.
Before the cessation of the autofill feature, users will no longer have the ability to add new passwords to Authenticator beginning next month and will lose total access to saved credentials by August, according to Microsoft. "You can export your saved info (passwords only) from Authenticator until Autofill ends. Access your passwords and addresses via Microsoft Edge at any time. To keep autofilling your info, turn on Edge or other provider," said Microsoft in its warning, which links to a support page that emphasized the retention of saved passwords due to syncing with Microsoft accounts. Meanwhile, users opting out of Edge browser usage have been urged to export saved credentials from Microsoft Authenticator settings into a CSV file, which could then be used in a separate program.
