Microsoft unveils European cybersecurity push

Microsoft has unveiled a new European Security Programme aimed at bolstering cybersecurity for all 27 EU member states, EU candidates, the UK, and several neighboring countries, as digital threats escalate across the continent, reports Computer Weekly.

Announced in Berlin by vice-chair and president Brad Smith, the initiative builds upon Microsofts earlier Government Security Programme and introduces three key priorities: expanding threat intelligence sharing, increasing security investment, and strengthening partnerships to disrupt cybercrime. Smith emphasized Microsofts unwavering commitment to supporting Europes digital resilience, calling cyber defense a shared responsibility. Through AI-enhanced threat analysis, real-time vulnerability management, and deeper collaboration with agencies like Europol and the CyberPeace Institute, Microsoft aims to help governments preempt disinformation campaigns and criminal networks. The initiative also includes embedding personnel with law enforcement, expanding support in Eastern Europe, and automating takedown efforts for malicious domains. This move aligns with Microsofts broader European Digital Commitments, including a planned 40% expansion of regional datacenter capacity.

