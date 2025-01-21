Microsoft sets end of extended support for Exchange Server 2016, 2019

Microsoft has announced that it will be concluding extended support for Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019 — which have reached mainstream end dates of October 2020 and January 2024, respectively — by October, according to BleepingComputer.

While both Exchange Server versions will continue to be operational past the end date, Microsoft urged admins to immediately upgrade to Exchange Online or prepare for the upcoming Exchange Server Subscription Edition as the outdated iterations will no longer be given technical support, security patches, and time zone updates past Oct. 14. "To enable quick and easy in-place upgrades from Exchange Server 2019, we have purposely either pulled new features forward into Exchange Server 2019 CU15 or pushed them to Exchange Server SE CU1 or later, leaving the Exchange SE RTM to be a branding update that introduces new lifecycle and support policies. By moving to Exchange Server SE RTM, your servers are on the supported path to Exchange SE CU1. Once Exchange SE CU1 is released, all older versions will be out of support," said the Microsoft Exchange team in September.