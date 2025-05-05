The move coincides with World Password Day and aligns with the tech giant's broader commitment to the Passkey Pledge, an industry initiative to eliminate passwords in favor of more secure, phishing-resistant login methods. In a blog post, Microsoft executives Joy Chik and Vasu Jakkal emphasized that passkey users are three times more likely to log in successfully than those using passwords. Although existing account holders can still use passwords, Microsoft is nudging them toward using biometrics or PINs by default. Nearly all Windows users already rely on Windows Hello, and the shift is backed by support from industry partners, including Apple and Google, who are also rolling out FIDO-compliant passkey systems across their platforms. The change promises to streamline security and user experience across the board.
Identity
Microsoft moves to default passkey sign-ins
(Adobe Stock)
Microsoft has officially shifted to passkeys, such as facial recognition, fingerprint scans, and PINs, as the default sign-in method for all new accounts beginning this month, marking its most significant step yet toward a password-free future, according to TechRepublic.
