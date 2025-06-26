Microsoft ClickOnce, AWS abused in critical infrastructure attacks

BleepingComputer reports that organizations in the oil, gas, and energy sectors have been compromised with the Golang-based RunnerBeacon backdoor as part of the new OneClik attack campaign, which has three variants, all of which involve the abuse of the Microsoft ClickOnce tool and various AWS cloud services. Intrusions commenced with the distribution of malicious emails with a link redirecting to a counterfeit Azure-hosted hardware analysis site to deliver a legitimate tool-spoofing ClickOnce manifest that then leverages AppDomainManager injection to facilitate eventual RunnerBeacon compromise, according to an analysis from Trellix. AWS services were then leveraged by attackers to conceal illicit activity. Aside from enabling shell command execution and process enumeration, RunnerBeacon which had similarities with the Go-based Geacon backdoor also facilitated file operations, port scanning and other network-related activities, and SOCKS5 tunnel creation for data traffic proxying. While tactics used in the OneClik campaign resembled those of Chinese-linked threat actors, further analysis is needed to solidify the attribution, said Trellix researchers.
