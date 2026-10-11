Microsoft announces new AI security features and Copilot+ PCs

As detailed in CRN, Microsoft announced significant advancements in its AI strategy, focusing on enhancing the security of Windows devices for AI agents and introducing new capabilities for its Copilot AI assistant. The company is making its Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) available for general use, aiming to provide robust security for AI workloads.

Microsoft's new strategy includes making execution containers generally available to secure AI agents on Windows 11, with Intune policies to manage them. The company is also rolling out "hybrid intelligence" for Copilot, powered by GitHub's HydraFusion, allowing the AI to leverage local PC data and models for enhanced performance. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the importance of MXC for the future of AI agent development. New Copilot+ PCs, featuring Nvidia's RTX Spark, are now available for pre-order, promising powerful local AI processing. Partner devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, and MSI will also incorporate these AI capabilities. Additionally, upcoming DGX Station systems will bring advanced AI workloads and frontier models directly to Windows devices, enhancing local inferencing and data security for businesses and researchers.

Source: CRN