Data Security, Network Security

Microsoft announces new AI security features and Copilot+ PCs

A brightly lit Microsoft display in a retail environment showcases Surface Pro devices and promotes "Copilot+ PC."

(Adobe Stock)

As detailed in CRN, Microsoft announced significant advancements in its AI strategy, focusing on enhancing the security of Windows devices for AI agents and introducing new capabilities for its Copilot AI assistant. The company is making its Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) available for general use, aiming to provide robust security for AI workloads.

Microsoft's new strategy includes making execution containers generally available to secure AI agents on Windows 11, with Intune policies to manage them. The company is also rolling out "hybrid intelligence" for Copilot, powered by GitHub's HydraFusion, allowing the AI to leverage local PC data and models for enhanced performance. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the importance of MXC for the future of AI agent development. New Copilot+ PCs, featuring Nvidia's RTX Spark, are now available for pre-order, promising powerful local AI processing. Partner devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, and MSI will also incorporate these AI capabilities. Additionally, upcoming DGX Station systems will bring advanced AI workloads and frontier models directly to Windows devices, enhancing local inferencing and data security for businesses and researchers.

Source: CRN

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.
Learn More

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBorder Gateway Protocol (BGP)Broadcast AddressCache PoisoningCipherCircuit Switched NetworkCrossover CableCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashDynamic Routing Protocol

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds