Microsoft adds AI to Purview for faster breach response

Microsoft is strengthening its enterprise security offerings by adding AI-powered investigation tools to its Purview platform, which is now available in public preview, Cloud Wars reports.

Designed to accelerate breach response, Purview Data Security Investigations uses AI to process large volumes of data, pinpoint threats, and generate actionable reports.

“With that one click, all the 53,603 items associated with the risky users’ activity are brought right into the investigation,” said Rudra Mitra, Microsoft’s corporate vice president.

Alongside Purview, Microsoft expanded its Entra identity access management system to block unsanctioned AI tools and prevent data leaks. A browser-based filter on Edge for Business detects and blocks sensitive information in real time, targeting the 78% of users accessing unapproved AI apps.

Microsoft also introduced new protections for AI services across Azure, AWS, and Google Vertex, aiming for unified multi-cloud security management. At its recent security event, Microsoft spotlighted customer St. Luke’s Health Network, which described its Security Copilot tool as “an extra person” improving team efficiency and insight.