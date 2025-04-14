Ransomware, Breach

Nearly $23M lost in ransomware attack against IKEA operator

Cyber basics

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that Fourlis Group, which operates IKEA stores in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus, has lost $22.8 million in sales following a ransomware attack just two days before Black Friday, which disrupted store and e-commerce operations between December and February.

Most of the financial losses experienced by the retail group which also manages Foot Locker, Holland & Barrett, and Intersport in Greece and the Balkans as a result of the attack that has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation were recorded in December, according to Fourlis Group CEO Dimitris Valachis, who emphasized that the firm did not pay the ransom demanded by its attackers. Investigation into the incident also revealed that no data had been compromised. "The temporary unavailability of some data affected by the incident was restored almost immediately, while the technical report (forensic) did not prove the leakage of personal data," said Fourlis Group in a statement.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Data breach purportedly hits Wolters Kluwer

Dutch information services firm Wolters Kluwer which counts American Airlines, BP, Boeing, and other Fortune 500 firms among its clients had its systems claimed to have been compromised in a cyberattack, which allegedly resulted in the theft of personal data, according to Cybernews.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds