Ransomware, Breach
Nearly $23M lost in ransomware attack against IKEA operator
(Adobe Stock)
BleepingComputer reports that Fourlis Group, which operates IKEA stores in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus, has lost $22.8 million in sales following a ransomware attack just two days before Black Friday, which disrupted store and e-commerce operations between December and February.
