Meow, INC Ransom gangs leak San Francisco Ballet Company data

Cybernews reports that the Meow and INC Ransom ransomware gangs have exposed data purportedly stolen from San Francisco Ballet Company, which is the oldest U.S. professional ballet company.

SF Ballet Company was initially targeted by Meow, also known as MeowCorp or MeowCorp2022, which admitted to having exfiltrated more than 40 GB of data, including employees' personal details, payroll and work-related information, legal and insurance documents, financial files, contracts and commercial agreements, and medical records. Further examination of the data samples revealed Meow's compromise of U.S. passports, Department of Homeland Security Employee Verification Forms, and invoices that are up to seven years old. On the other hand, INC Ransom's data dump included sensitive information from the students of the SF Ballet School, with Cybernews researchers noting the presence of student visas, passports, legal documents, class rosters, and expenditure records in the sample files. Additional details on how such data had been compromised by the ransomware gangs remain limited amid pending acknowledgment from SF Ballet Company.