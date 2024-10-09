Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

California Superior Court claimed to be attacked by Meow ransomware

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Russia-linked Meow ransomware operation, also known as MeowCorp2022 or MeowCorp, has taken responsibility for an attack against California's Sonoma County Superior Court last month, which it claims resulted in the theft of nearly 5 GB of data from its systems, Cybernews reports.

Information purportedly stolen by Meow ransomware included client and employee data, scanned payment files, personal details, addresses, banking details, certificates, and criminal records. Further examination of the leaked samples revealed the inclusion of court depositions, DWI records, bail bond collection reports, pre-trial evaluations, legal case filings, jail release requests, and marriage certificates, as well as employee payroll details and invoices from third-party vendors that were as old as November 2013 and as recent as September 20, 2024. Such a development comes as Meow ransomware was noted to have experienced a resurgence this year, having targeted nearly 40 organizations in August that were demanded to pay ransoms ranging from $20,000 to $40,000.

