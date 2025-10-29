MedImpact purportedly hacked by Qilin

Cybernews reports that major U.S. pharmacy benefit manager and healthcare solution provider MedImpact, which caters to more than 50 million healthcare members, was claimed to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware gang

In a post on its data leak site, Qilin exposed samples containing financial operation details, including commission and claims remittance reports from companies integrated with MedImpact. Another data sample showed the organization's one-month bank account balance summary with an account number and accompanying transaction logs.

"This information could expose business strategies to competitors and might also be used for reconnaissance," said Cybernews researchers.

MedImpact has confirmed being impacted by a ransomware intrusion but has yet to acknowledge Qilin's claims. Over 170 ransomware attacks have already been launched by Qilin so far this year, making it among the most active ransomware-as-a-service operations. Leading Japanese brewery firm Asahi Group Holdings and Volkswagen Group Finance were among the group's most recent victims.