Maze raises $25M to scale AI cloud security agents

London-based cybersecurity start-up Maze has secured $25 million in Series A funding to advance its AI-native platform that deploys autonomous agents to detect and fix exploitable cloud vulnerabilities Security Week reports.

The company, which has raised $31 million in total since its launch just nine months ago, aims to automate the complex tasks typically handled by seasoned security analysts. Rather than overwhelm teams with lengthy patch lists, Maze’s agents use AI to mimic attacker behavior across cloud environments, isolating high-risk gaps and resolving them automatically or flagging them with precision. According to Maze, this approach enables real-time, large-scale testing of all potential attack paths by breaking workloads into thousands of parallel tasks. Investors Theory Ventures, Cherry Ventures, and Tapestry VC are backing the company’s vision of building a broader cloud security platform beyond just vulnerability management. Early pilots are already underway with more than 10 organizations, including two Fortune 200 firms, as Maze looks to grow its team and expand capabilities.