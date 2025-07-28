Breach, Data Security, Cloud Security

Massive data breach confirmed by Allianz Life

Allianz Insurance has been a leader in fostering a DevSecOps culture. Today's columnist, Matias Madou of Secure Code Warrior, offers advice on how to bring the AppSec and DevOps teams together to create a collaborative DevSecOps approach.

U.S. life insurance firm Allianz Life had most of its 1.4 million customers' data compromised following a data breach this month, reports BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of Allianz Life's third-party cloud-based customer relationship management system on July 16 allowed the theft of personal data belonging to clients, financial professionals, and certain employees, according to an Allianz Life spokesperson, who emphasized the intrusion to be contained within the company alone. "Based on our investigation to-date, there is no evidence the Allianz Life network or other company systems were accessed, including our policy administration system," the spokesperson added. Other information regarding the perpetrator of the attack was not provided but the ShinyHunters hacking operation, which had attacked Snowflake and PowerSchool, has been suspected to being behind the Allianz Life hack. ShinyHunters was recently reported by Mandiant to have commenced social engineering attacks against Salesforce CRM clients that also involved data extortion. However, Allianz Life neither confirmed nor denied whether Salesforce is its CRM provider.

IVF clinic's breach hits sensitive medical records

Genea, Australia's third-largest IVF provider, has confirmed that sensitive patient data compromised in a February cyberattack has been published on the dark web, including medical histories, personal identifiers, and Medicare details, reports ABC News.

NASCAR customer data compromised in breach

U.S. auto racing sanctioning firm NASCAR has confirmed being impacted by a cyberattack in March, which has compromised an undisclosed number of customers' Social Security numbers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

