Infiltration of Allianz Life's third-party cloud-based customer relationship management system on July 16 allowed the theft of personal data belonging to clients, financial professionals, and certain employees, according to an Allianz Life spokesperson, who emphasized the intrusion to be contained within the company alone. "Based on our investigation to-date, there is no evidence the Allianz Life network or other company systems were accessed, including our policy administration system," the spokesperson added. Other information regarding the perpetrator of the attack was not provided but the ShinyHunters hacking operation, which had attacked Snowflake and PowerSchool, has been suspected to being behind the Allianz Life hack. ShinyHunters was recently reported by Mandiant to have commenced social engineering attacks against Salesforce CRM clients that also involved data extortion. However, Allianz Life neither confirmed nor denied whether Salesforce is its CRM provider.
Breach, Data Security, Cloud Security
Massive data breach confirmed by Allianz Life
U.S. life insurance firm Allianz Life had most of its 1.4 million customers' data compromised following a data breach this month, reports BleepingComputer.
