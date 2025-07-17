More details regarding the incident, which was confirmed not to have affected payment details, have not been provided amid an ongoing investigation. However, Louis Vuitton was noted by sources close to the matter to have been compromised by the ShinyHunters hacking operation as part of an attack that also impacted Adidas' South Korean and Turkish clients. Multiple high-profile organizations, including AT&T, PowerSchool, Salesforce, Ticketmaster, Neiman Marcus, and Advance Auto Parts, among others, have been recently targeted by ShinyHunters. Such a development comes weeks after notorious cybercrime marketplace BreachForums, which includes ShinyHunters members, had its operators apprehended by French law enforcement. Despite the disruptive action, other members could still launch attacks under the moniker.
Breach, Threat Intelligence
Alleged ShinyHunters attack behind regional Louis Vuitton hacks
(Adobe Stock)
Major French luxury fashion retailer Louis Vuitton has attributed data breaches impacting UK, Turkish, and South Korean customers to a lone cyberattack initially discovered earlier this month, reports BleepingComputer.
More details regarding the incident, which was confirmed not to have affected payment details, have not been provided amid an ongoing investigation. However, Louis Vuitton was noted by sources close to the matter to have been compromised by the ShinyHunters hacking operation as part of an attack that also impacted Adidas' South Korean and Turkish clients. Multiple high-profile organizations, including AT&T, PowerSchool, Salesforce, Ticketmaster, Neiman Marcus, and Advance Auto Parts, among others, have been recently targeted by ShinyHunters. Such a development comes weeks after notorious cybercrime marketplace BreachForums, which includes ShinyHunters members, had its operators apprehended by French law enforcement. Despite the disruptive action, other members could still launch attacks under the moniker.
