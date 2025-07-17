Breach, Threat Intelligence

Alleged ShinyHunters attack behind regional Louis Vuitton hacks

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major French luxury fashion retailer Louis Vuitton has attributed data breaches impacting UK, Turkish, and South Korean customers to a lone cyberattack initially discovered earlier this month, reports BleepingComputer.

More details regarding the incident, which was confirmed not to have affected payment details, have not been provided amid an ongoing investigation. However, Louis Vuitton was noted by sources close to the matter to have been compromised by the ShinyHunters hacking operation as part of an attack that also impacted Adidas' South Korean and Turkish clients. Multiple high-profile organizations, including AT&T, PowerSchool, Salesforce, Ticketmaster, Neiman Marcus, and Advance Auto Parts, among others, have been recently targeted by ShinyHunters. Such a development comes weeks after notorious cybercrime marketplace BreachForums, which includes ShinyHunters members, had its operators apprehended by French law enforcement. Despite the disruptive action, other members could still launch attacks under the moniker.

Related

Record high US data breaches expected this year

Data breaches in the U.S. could reach record-breaking levels by the end of the year after publicly disclosed data compromises totaled 1,732 during the first six months of 2025, which is nearly 11% higher than the same period last year, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

UNFI breach expected to have up to $400M sales impact

United Natural Foods, Inc., a leading North American grocery wholesaler, has estimated fiscal 2025 net sales to decline by $350 million to $450 million following a cyberattack last month that has impacted supplies at multinational supermarket chain Whole Foods, SecurityWeek reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorCorruptionDNS SpoofingData MiningDeauthentication AttackDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadHybrid Attack

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds