Massive CrowdStrike outage prompts lawsuit from Delta Air Lines

CNN reports that Delta Air Lines has filed a lawsuit against CrowdStrike alleging the cybersecurity firm's negligence in forcing "untested and faulty" updates for its Falcon platform that resulted in a global IT service outage that incurred over $500 million in losses for the carrier.

"If CrowdStrike had tested the faulty update on even one computer before deployment, the computer would have crashed. Because the faulty update could not be removed remotely, CrowdStrike crippled Delta's business and created immense delays for Delta customers," said the airline in its lawsuit. However, CrowdStrike dismissed such assertions. "Delta's claims are based on disproven misinformation, demonstrate a lack of understanding of how modern cybersecurity works, and reflect a desperate attempt to shift blame for its slow recovery away from its failure to modernize its antiquated IT infrastructure," noted CrowdStrike. Such a development comes a month after CrowdStrike Senior Vice President Adam Meyers emphasized the company's commitment to avoid similar occurrences in the future.