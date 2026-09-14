Cyber warfare market projected to double by 2031 amid rising threats

Cybersecurity spending in the defense industry is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing cyber threats to military systems and a rising demand for offensive capabilities. A new report by MarketsandMarkets projects the cyber warfare market to nearly double in size over the next five years, from $14.99 billion in 2026 to $28.75 billion by 2031, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

The projected surge is attributed to several factors, including escalating attacks on military networks and mission systems, forcing defense organizations to bolster their cybersecurity measures. The growing reliance on connected platforms, cloud systems, and digital command and control networks also presents expanded cyber risks. Furthermore, Western governments are increasingly emphasizing the development of offensive cyber capabilities to counter threat actors operating beyond law enforcement's reach. For instance, a 2026 memorandum authorized federal agencies to collaborate with private firms on offensive cyber strikes.

Defense entities are investing in threat detection, cyber intelligence, network security, and offensive tools, supported by rising defense budgets and national cyber warfare programs. Europe is expected to become the largest cyber warfare market, with NATO's initiatives further stimulating demand for cyber warfare solutions. Cloud-based security is anticipated to experience the highest growth, driven by the increasing use of cloud platforms for military data and operations, necessitating security tools that function across diverse military networks and platforms.