Center for Internet Security partners with OpenAI for AI cybersecurity pilot

The Center for Internet Security is launching a pilot program with OpenAI to explore how artificial intelligence can enhance cybersecurity defenses for state and local governments, according to a recent report by StateScoop.

The AI Cyber Defense Pilot will involve state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, along with critical infrastructure organizations like the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). Participants will utilize OpenAI's technology to identify vulnerabilities, prioritize risk mitigation, and improve cyber hygiene. The pilot aims to determine if AI can help these organizations make more informed decisions and respond more rapidly to threats.

This program also comes as state and local governments assume greater responsibility for their cyber defenses following changes in federal support for MS-ISAC. Many local governments struggle with cybersecurity staffing, with a significant percentage reporting fewer than five dedicated security employees. The pilot could demonstrate how AI can help these entities optimize their limited cybersecurity resources.