Massachusetts hospitals impacted by cyberattack

Massachusetts-based Heywood Hospital and Athol Hospital, both of which are managed by Heywood Healthcare, had their operations significantly disrupted by a cyberattack initially detected last week, according to The Cyber Express

Discovery of the cyber intrusion prompted the immediate shutdown of the hospitals' network, resulting in the interruption of email communications, internet access, and phone lines, as well as the closure of emergency departments, said Heywood Hospital and Athol Hospital officials.

Outpatient services have continued despite the intrusion, which is already being investigated by an external cybersecurity team. However, additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion, as well as the timeline for complete recovery, remain lacking.