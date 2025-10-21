Healthcare’s digital crossroads: Securing Canada’s most vulnerable infrastructure

As Canada’s healthcare system accelerates its digital transformation, cybersecurity has emerged as both its greatest enabler and its most urgent liability. The Pulse Check: Cybersecurity in Healthcare in Canada report—launched last week at the InCyber Conference in Montreal—offers a fresh look at the sector’s growing exposure to ransomware, data theft, and operational disruption.

The human factor in a high-stakes sector

Produced by the Canadian Cybersecurity Network (CCN), the report captures the voices of security leaders, policymakers, and front-line practitioners grappling with a shared reality: healthcare is now a prime target for cybercriminals. The research reveals that hospitals and health authorities remain vulnerable to everything from phishing and insider threats to legacy system exploits, with one in three institutions reporting an attempted ransomware attack in the past 12 months.

The problem isn’t just technological—it’s cultural. Cyber resilience requires empowering every clinician, administrator, and contractor to recognize that security is part of patient safety.

The report identifies workforce readiness and cross-sector collaboration as two of the most critical—yet underdeveloped—pillars of defense.

From reaction to resilience

From medical device manufacturers to provincial regulators, the report urges a holistic approach to risk, treating data privacy and operational continuity as inseparable from patient care.

CCN’s North American press release underscores how the CyberTowns 2025 and Pulse Check studies collectively spotlight the Canadian regions leading the charge in cybersecurity innovation. Cities like Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary are fostering ecosystems of cyber talent and R&D that could help shield vital public institutions from evolving threats.

Building Canada’s cyber health infrastructure

Speaking with Global News , CCN representatives highlighted how targeted ransomware campaigns against hospitals have surged since 2023, often driven by organized criminal networks exploiting underfunded IT infrastructures. The interview underscored that while federal initiatives are underway, sustained investment in healthcare cybersecurity remains critical.

The Pulse Check report doesn’t just diagnose the problem—it prescribes a way forward. Its recommendations call for real-time threat intelligence sharing, zero-trust architectures, and secure-by-design procurement standards across healthcare networks. By embedding cybersecurity principles into every layer of the healthcare ecosystem—from procurement to patient interaction—Canada can shift from reactive recovery to proactive resilience.

The report challenges leaders to recognize cybersecurity not as a cost of doing business, but as a moral imperative in safeguarding the nation’s most essential service: healthcare.