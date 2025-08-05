Mass abduction of Ukrainian children uncovered by Crimean server hacks

Thousands of files with details regarding Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia or Russia-controlled territories since early 2022 have been obtained by Ukraine's Military Intelligence Service, or HUR, following an attack against government servers in Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
HUR said that the files which include information on children without guardians, Russian citizens designated as the youths' new legal guardians, and addresses of the relocated children have already been given to law enforcement, which is looking to add such data to ongoing criminal proceedings. "This information will help us find and bring the kidnapped children back to Ukraine, and hold those responsible accountable," said HUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov. Alleged HUR-affiliated hacking group Kiberkorpus is believed to have helped facilitate the compromise of Crimean servers. However, such involvement has not been acknowledged by the HUR, which previously claimed collaborations with pro-Ukrainian hacktivists Blackjack and BO Team.
HUR said that the files which include information on children without guardians, Russian citizens designated as the youths' new legal guardians, and addresses of the relocated children have already been given to law enforcement, which is looking to add such data to ongoing criminal proceedings. "This information will help us find and bring the kidnapped children back to Ukraine, and hold those responsible accountable," said HUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov. Alleged HUR-affiliated hacking group Kiberkorpus is believed to have helped facilitate the compromise of Crimean servers. However, such involvement has not been acknowledged by the HUR, which previously claimed collaborations with pro-Ukrainian hacktivists Blackjack and BO Team.